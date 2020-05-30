Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bob Behnken's Net Worth And Salary

Astronaut Robert Behnken aka Bob Behnken is one of the two astronauts which will be launching into space in a collaboration with SpaceX and NASA. Bob Behnken was selected as an astronaut in NASA back in 2000 and since then he has flown to the International Space Station twice.

The astronaut has been under the public eye ever since his inclusion in the Demo-2 mission was initially announced. As more and more people wish to know about the astronaut, they have reportedly been searching for information about him. One quick search in NASA's official astronaut biographies can give detailed information about an astronaut associated with them.

But, details about their net worth and salary are often not made public. Below is the reported net worth and salary of astronaut Bob Behnken.

Bob Behnken's net worth

The 69-year-old astronaut Bob Behnken has a reported net worth of $1 - $5 million. Though a very vague figure, various sources have listed it to be the astronaut's net worth. Bob Behnken's salary also hasn't been publically disclosed yet but as per reports, NASA astronauts have their broken down to steps from 1 to 10, which are based on the years of service and performance.

Image courtesy - NASA official website

As per reports, an astronaut on the Step-1 program experience and performance earns up to $63 thousand in a year. Whereas, an astronaut with several years of performance can earn up to $82,2680 per year. On the other hand, more qualified astronauts' salaries are based upon a GS-13 pay grade which pays $98 thousand per year. It is reported that with two decades of experience and two in-space missions, Bob Behnken enjoys a heavy paygrade.

As Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley set out for the Demo-2 mission, the former feels that the long relationship between him and Doug will be helpful during the mission. Bob was speaking to a leading news daily about the SpaceX-NASA mission where he revealed that he and Doug share a good rapport which includes humour.

Both the astronauts have been former military pilots who reached the rank of colonel. Interestingly, this will mark the third space mission for both Bob Behnken and Dough Hurley.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.