Ivanka Trump Takes Kids To SpaceX Launch Against NASA's Advice To Watch From Home

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka went to the scheduled launch of SpaceX’s Dragon Crew mission along with her kids amid pandemic, against NASA’s advise to watch from home. If not for bad weather, it would have been the first manned space launch from US soil since 2011 and NASA had urged everyone to watch it from inside their homes.

Ivanka, also an adviser to the US President, chose to ignore NASA’s advice and went to Kennedy Space Center in Florida to witness the historic SpaceX launch. In the photograph shared by a Twitter user, Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband, can be seen not even wearing a face mask, unlike others.

Luckily, Jared doesn’t spread viruses like humans do. pic.twitter.com/f2zpA6xoad — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 27, 2020

Netizens slam Ivanka and Jared

The pictures of Ivanka, along with her husband and kids, immediately went viral and netizens asked whether the family is immune to the contagious disease that has claimed 350,000 lives worldwide. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

What message are they trying to send here? Real men don't wear masks? — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) May 27, 2020

Man in charge of Coronavirus response: https://t.co/TeYwDRjZq7 — Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) (@carloseats) May 28, 2020

God she even does photo ops with the kids in masks 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄Over these frauds. And Jared is 🤮 — Mimi ⚖️✌🏻🤍😷 (@peacelovinMimi) May 27, 2020

However, the unfavourable weather conditions forced the space agencies to abort the plan just 17 minutes before the scheduled launch. Taking to Twitter, Ivanka expressed disappointed the launch had to be postponed due to the weather, adding “safety first”.

The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS was scrubbed 17 minutes before the scheduled launch due to inclement weather.



Leaving Kennedy Space Center now ... disappointing, but safety first!



Launch will be rescheduled! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2020

The backup launch opportunities are available on May 30 at 12.52am IST, and May 31 at 12.30am IST. It is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system prior to being certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station.

