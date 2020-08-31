China Boasts Of Own Neuralink-type Tech; Pompously Runs Down Elon Musk's 'invasive' Device

China's state-sponsored media Global Times on Monday slammed the US over Elon Musk's new Neuralink device calling it 'invasive'. Elon Musk-owned neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation streamed an event on Friday via its YouTube channel where it showcased the company’s new device that can help establish a connection between brains and technology devices using artificial intelligence.

The Chinese media boasting of its own achievements in the field of BCI technology said that Chinese scientists had different technical solutions and focus from the US scientists adding that they were working towards 'non-invasive' BCI technology. Quoting the head of Neuroeconomics and Neuromanagement at Ningbo University, GT said that Musk's publicity around the BCI chip technology made it look like it was "progressing fast," adding that it otherwise requires a 'solid foundation'.



Musk demonstrates new Neuralink device

To demonstrate the company’s wireless technology, Elon Musk implanted the technology device into a pig’s brain, where the device would help track the changes in the animal’s nerve activity in the snout using AI. The device is expected to help create a link with the human brains using AI.

The wireless technology is still in its testing phase and it ultimately aims to help those suffering from major neurological disorders. The device also aims at restoring the eyesight of the blind to rehabilitating the paralysed. In addition, Elon Musk also claimed that people will be able to store their memories like we now do on storage devices and replay them in the future. He further went on to mention that these data could be potentially downloaded into a human body or into a robot.

Elon Musk revealed that they currently have a team of around 100 people working on the project and that they wish to expand their manpower to over 10,000 as they advance. The company has also raised funding of well over $150 million as it looks to expand.

