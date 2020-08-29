Elon Musk's Startup Neuralink Demonstrates Computer Implants In A Pig's Brain

Elon Musk-owned neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation streamed an event on Friday via its YouTube channel where it showcased the company’s new Neuralink device that can help establish a connection between brains and technology devices using artificial intelligence. To demonstrate the company’s wireless technology, Elon Musk implanted the technology device into a pig’s brain, where the device would help track the changes in the animal’s nerve activity in the snout using AI.

Musk revealed that the pig named Gertrude has had the implant for two months at the time of the showcase. The demonstration was also aimed at attracting more professionals to join the technology company and work across functions like robotics and software and more. Elon Musk revealed that they currently have a team of around 100 people working on the project and that they wish to expand their manpower to over 10,000 as they advance. The company has also raised funding of well over $150 million as it looks to expand.

What Neuralink plans to accomplish with the new technology?

The device is expected to help create a link with the human brains using AI. The wireless technology is still in its testing phase and it ultimately aims to help those suffering from major neurological disorders. The device also aims at restoring the eyesight of the blind to rehabilitating the paralysed. In addition, Elon Musk also claimed that people will be able to store their memories like we now do on storage devices and replay them in the future. He further went on to mention that these data could be potentially downloaded into a human body or into a robot.

However, as mentioned earlier, the technology is still in a testing phase and that the clinical trials are yet to be conducted. It is also worth noting that there isn’t any scientific evidence to back the claims surrounding the device as of yet.

During the Neuralink presentation, Elon Musk also revealed that the company has simplified the device and also reduced its dimensions to bring it down to the size of a large coin and also reduced its thickness.

