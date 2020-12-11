'Christmas Star' Light Up Skies In A Way Not Seen In 800 Years As Jupiter & Saturn Team Up

All astronomy lovers must brace themselves as on December 21, a bright object will appear in Earth’s night sky. Astronomers have dubbed it the 'Christmas Star' or the Star of Bethlehem, due to its appearance during the festive season. However, the bright and gleaming object is not a star, but rather a conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter, two of the largest planets in the solar system. The Christmas Star, so to speak, is going to present a jaw-dropping spectacle for stargazers across the world, as Jupiter and Saturn will be easily seen at their conjunction, thanks to their ginormous size. Their conjunction will appear to be quite like a star and will be next to the Moon.

Read | Indian-American Raja Chari among 18 selected for NASA’s manned Moon mission

When was the last time the Christmas Star appeared?

A report in EarthSky.org has revealed that the last time this star-like conjunction had been this close to Earth was in 1226. This was the time when the Mongolian Emperor, Genghis Khan was conquering large swaths of Asia, and Europe was still generations away from the Renaissance. However, after 2020, humanity won’t have to wait for centuries to witness the Christmas Star this close. The next the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will be this close will be in the year 2080. But, most of us won’t be around at the time, hence, it’s best to grab a good view of the Christmas Star now.

Source: Unsplash

Read | NASA shares mesmerising sonification video of Crab Nebula; Netizens call it 'breathtaking'

The pair of Jupiter and Saturn often appear together on average every 20 years or so, but rarely do they appear as close as they will on December 21. Coincidentally, December 21 is also the Winter Solstice, hence even more reasons to dub the conjunction as the 'Christmas Star’. During the celestial event, Jupiter and Saturn will sit just 0.1 degrees apart, or a mere one-fifth the width of the Moon. The Christmas Star will be easy to spot, as they will be the bright object next to the Moon. It is important to note that the last time these two worlds were in conjunction was on May 31, 2000. The upcoming conjunction is on December 21, 2020, the next time won’t be until November 5, 2040.

Read | NASA forms 'Science Definition' team for Artemis III lunar mission in 2024

Where to look for the Christmas Star?

Source: NASA

According to a report on NASA's official website, on the solstice night, Dec. 21, the moon will be higher in the sky, but Jupiter and Saturn will remain closer to the horizon in the western sky. Hence, they will look like one large star. One can use an amateur telescope, to be able to see the conjunction, as both planets and some of their moons will be visible within one frame of view. While the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart. The striking sight will only be visible till both the planets set, shortly after sunset.

Read | First woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

Image Source: Unsplash