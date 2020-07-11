Comet NEOWISE To Streak Across The Sky Through July Into August

A new tiny visitor called Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE was discovered earlier this year by NASA’s Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer telescope. The agency’s Parker Solar Probe was able to capture a beautiful shot of the icy wanderer on July 5, soon after its closest approach to the Sun. Unlike its 2020 predecessors, the C/2020 F8 SWAN and the C/2019 Y4 ATLAS, Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE was able to survive its closest approach to the Sun.

Comet NEOWISE – How it compares to the 2020 predecessors?

While in its approach to the Sun, Comet NEOWISE showcased an exemplary circular and a fairly condensed head, or coma compared to the faint, feathery, nearly ghostly coma showed by the ATLAS and the weird-looking coma displayed by the SWAN. Nevertheless, both Comet ATLAS and SWAN disappeared long before either of the two got close to the Sun’s vicinity.

Comet NEOWISE had its closest approach to the Sun last week on July 2 at 43 million kilometres and will reach the maximum point in the dawn sky on July 11 before it gradually moves towards the horizon each day. It is believed that if Comet NEOWISE manages to remain brighter through this phase, it will likely be visible in the second half of this month during the evening dusk.

The NEOWISE will be closest to the Earth between July 22 and July 23, when it streaks just over 10 crore kilometres from the planet. This is when it will be visible in the Northern hemisphere right after sunset. During this time, it can be easily viewed with a pair of binoculars and even with the naked eye. However, as it begins to move through the outer trenches of the solar system in August, it will start fading away.

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise image taken with 300mm lens, f/5.6, Nikon Z6, 0,4s, ISO 1600 from Wolfurt / Austria. The comet was clearly visible with the unaided eye, it was beautiful in the 10x50 binoculars. #comet #neowise pic.twitter.com/hBGeJZKtie — Philipp Salzgeber (@astro_graph) July 5, 2020

Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It's not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM — Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020

I have a strong dislike of early mornings—but so worth it today because wow is that comet beautiful! C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) I was at Sunset Crater by 4AM. It was an easy naked-eye object, but really rewarding through binoculars. Last pic is closest to naked eye scale.#neowise pic.twitter.com/1I0Cx2fZQJ — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 5, 2020

Skywatchers have been able to see Comet NEOWISE in dark predawn skies for a few days now, appearing close to the northeast horizon. It is reported that there will also be an evening show as well where the icy wanderer will appear low in the northwest evening sky on July 12.

Image credits: NASA