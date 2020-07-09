Comet NEOWISE: 'Blink Or You Might Miss It'; Check Out Fascinating Images

NEOWISE Comet has become the third comet that was discovered this year. It has fascinated the sky watchers ever since it was first discovered on March 27, 2020. Recently, more pictures of the comet were captured and have been doing the rounds on the internet as the comet approached closer and was visible to the naked eye. Take a look at the pictures below.

Comet NEOWISE 2020 pics

NEOWISE Comet’s astonishing images are being circulated on social media as the comet became visible to the naked eye. Reportedly, photographer Jeremy Perez shared a series of pictures in which one can see the comet in the distance behind the Merriam Crater east of Flagstaff, Arizona. Check out the pictures below.

Some Images clicked by Jereme Perez of the C/2020 F3 Comet NEOWISE

The moon has been doing wonders for deep twilight landscapes! This morning from the Schultz Fire burn scar on the east flank of the San Francisco Peaks with the comet rising over the volcanic field. Sunset Crater is the cinder cone on the right side. /1 #neowise #cometneowise pic.twitter.com/mmASnUZLyC — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 8, 2020

No nearby clouds this morning & wound up with the view I was after with Merriam Crater. On any given day that old cinder cone is perfect—then catching it sharing the horizon with this graceful comet gets kind of goosebumpy for me. (Details in next post) #neowise #cometneowise pic.twitter.com/qIVYCFcoMk — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 7, 2020

Clouds put a really short timer on capturing comet-rise this morning. Between that and spending 10 minutes carefully maneuvering myself back out of a sketchy, unscouted road, I only managed a few shots. Merriam Crater in the foreground. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) #neowise #cometneowise pic.twitter.com/6s4BXDPeyE — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 6, 2020

Several other users shared fascinating images of the NEOWISE comet as captured by them.

Una foto del cometa C/2020 F3 NEOWISE tomada desde Alemania por Laura Kranich.#cometc2020f3 pic.twitter.com/p8yHFSjyYz — Jorge Colorado (@antroastronomo) July 8, 2020

Laura Kranich took this picture on July 8th from Bühl, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. "Together with the ~1200 year-old castle on the mountain it was just a breathtaking spectacle" https://t.co/FmPpke9aqQ pic.twitter.com/mClqjP0RyR — Joseph (@JoeOm4) July 8, 2020

NASA recently shared pictures of NEOWISE comet on social media. The image was apparently taken on July 3rd, 2020. In the image, NEOWISE was captured as it made its once-in-a-lifetime close approach to the Sun. NASA explained that the comet will cross outside earth’s orbit on its way back to the outer parts of the solar system by mid-August. Check out the post below.

Blink or you might miss it. ☄️



Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE made its once-in-our-lifetimes close approach to the Sun on July 3, 2020, and will cross outside Earth's orbit on its way back to the outer parts of the solar system by mid-August: https://t.co/WZHOixh69x pic.twitter.com/JYDRwTpfxo — NASA (@NASA) July 8, 2020

On June 6th, Astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station had tweeted images of the NEOWISE comet as seen from ISS. Bob described it as fireworks and the sight of the comet as fireworks from space. Check out the pictures below.

According to a leading media portal, Comet NEOWISE will remain a morning comet for the next week. Reportedly, by mid-month, the comet will become visible in the evening skies. Moreover, casual stargazers would be able to see it without having to wake up at the crack of dawn.

This year, comet ATLAS and comet SWAN had made it to headlines. Astronomers had spotted the bright space rocks as they made their way towards the sun. Reportedly, researchers had been hoping to analyse the nature of comets as they approached the sun. Moreover, they hoped that the comets would become visible to the naked eye. Comet NEOWISE has provided the researchers with that opportunity as it travels through the solar system. According to the California Institute of Technology (CalTECH), the NEOWISE project is the asteroid-hunting portion of the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission.

