Last Updated:

China Refutes Accusation Of Vaccine Research Theft, Says It Is Leading In Vaccine R&D

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson refuted the accusations of the theft of the US research, saying that China is leading in R&D for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the world has surpassed the 14 million mark with over 6,00,000 deaths worldwide despite lockdown, travel ban and various other measures by countries across the world. Amid the pandemic, when the countries across the world are racing to find a cure for the deadly virus, China has refuted the accusations made by the United States that the former is stealing the US vaccine research.

As the two countries are at loggerheads over a range of issues including the origination of COVID-19 in China and spreading across the world, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of China, Hua Chunying took to Twitter to refute the accusations of the theft of the US research, saying that China is leading in Research and Development for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that there is no need and nowhere to steal.

READ | Pakistan Makes Another Failed Attempt To Rake Up Kashmir At UN High-Level Session

READ | Jaishankar Rebuts Rahul Gandhi; Lists Why India's International Standing Is 'higher' Now

Netizens reaction to China's assertion

However, soon after she tweeted, netizens couldn't stop themselves for trolling China for the quality of products it has been exporting to the world till now and expressing their apprehensions over the quality of vaccine it would come up with, while some lambasted the communist country for spreading the deadly pandemic across the world.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Cases Cross 1 Million; 'second-most Tests Done'

READ | China Says It's Not Trying To Replace US, Won't Be Bullied

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all