China Refutes Accusation Of Vaccine Research Theft, Says It Is Leading In Vaccine R&D

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the world has surpassed the 14 million mark with over 6,00,000 deaths worldwide despite lockdown, travel ban and various other measures by countries across the world. Amid the pandemic, when the countries across the world are racing to find a cure for the deadly virus, China has refuted the accusations made by the United States that the former is stealing the US vaccine research.

As the two countries are at loggerheads over a range of issues including the origination of COVID-19 in China and spreading across the world, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of China, Hua Chunying took to Twitter to refute the accusations of the theft of the US research, saying that China is leading in Research and Development for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that there is no need and nowhere to steal.

China stealing #US vaccine research? China is leading in #COVID19 vaccine R&D. No need & no where to steal. We've built the world's largest production facility & are working with other countries on #vaccine R&D. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 17, 2020

Netizens reaction to China's assertion

However, soon after she tweeted, netizens couldn't stop themselves for trolling China for the quality of products it has been exporting to the world till now and expressing their apprehensions over the quality of vaccine it would come up with, while some lambasted the communist country for spreading the deadly pandemic across the world.

But no one will take your vaccine!

Credibility issues — Vikramaditya🦚 (@vikrama_advo) July 17, 2020

China is leading in nurturing the deadly viruses which are threat to mankind....

The recent Wuhan virus has already destabilized the world.. — Sushant Bhagat ✍ (@Sbf26_Speaks) July 17, 2020

Well well..but we dont know how reliable that will be, when a chinese toy doesn't last even 5 days ! — Yogesh (@yogi430) July 17, 2020

Chinese virus and Chinese vaccine 😂😂 — 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓳𝓪𝔂𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓱 𝔃𝓪𝓵𝓪 🇮🇳 (@sanjaysinh07) July 17, 2020

So now china is busy copying vaccine after turning black berry into black cherry.. BMW as bmbablu.. Way to go Chinese copy cats — Baba Yega (@SanjeyShukla) July 17, 2020

Everybody knows China is a world renown expert in intellectual theft. — Edward Gonzaga (@Novelli100) July 17, 2020

Not really, for the so called “leaders” it’s sort of advancing. But for the normal citizens it’s way way behind, especially for the pinky and Wumao. The only published trail by Wei Chen from PLA is a failure with only one hundred “volunteers” tested and serious side effects.CCP👎 — blesschn (@blessWenGuiCHN) July 17, 2020

You have done dangerous R&D with entire world. — Qumarey Alam (@qumareyalam) July 17, 2020

This is true, we know how Chinese products are made, by copying/stealing the formula from other country. — ALOK SINGH (@aloksinghonline) July 18, 2020

Says the country who is known for making almost every duplicate or second copy of mobile device — Reality Replica (@RealityReplica) July 17, 2020

