27 Million Daily For 100 Years?: Ivanka Schooled For Saying US Will Plant 1 TRILLION Trees

US President Donald Trump on Friday planted a maple tree at the White House on the occasion of World Earth Day and Arbor Day, which Ivanka Trump tweeted about

US President Donald Trump on Friday planted a maple tree at the White House on the occasion of World Earth Day and Arbor Day. Taking to Twitter, advisor to the President of the United States and also his daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and stated that tree is "First of the on Trillion" trees that they have committed to planting trees across the world. To this, several Netizens on Twitter schooled her and taught her maths for claiming to plant "one trillion trees." - an absolutely alarming number. 

Netizens school Trumps

