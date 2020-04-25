27 Million Daily For 100 Years?: Ivanka Schooled For Saying US Will Plant 1 TRILLION Trees

US President Donald Trump on Friday planted a maple tree at the White House on the occasion of World Earth Day and Arbor Day. Taking to Twitter, advisor to the President of the United States and also his daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and stated that tree is "First of the on Trillion" trees that they have committed to planting trees across the world. To this, several Netizens on Twitter schooled her and taught her maths for claiming to plant "one trillion trees." - an absolutely alarming number.

This week @POTUS planted a beautiful maple tree at the @WhiteHouse, the first of 1 Trillion Trees that the United States has committed to planting to reaffirm our nation’s commitment to conserving the majesty of God’s creation & the natural beauty of our World.



Happy Arbor Day! pic.twitter.com/cWJomN3T7e — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 24, 2020

Netizens school Trumps

Did you do the math on the tree planting? — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) April 24, 2020

So Trump and the White House commit to planting a trillion trees. Thats 27 million trees each and every day for the next 100 years. Is THAT really what you are going to do? — mike baudinette (@mikebaudy) April 24, 2020

27M trees a day for 100 years. — Matt Archbold (@archbold23) April 25, 2020

A trillion! a zillion! 500 zillion! what's the difference? the numbers are always exaggerated or wrong and people get screwed. It's called trump mathematics . — G (@giancarloqui1) April 24, 2020

One TRILLION trees. How many centuries will that take, Princess? — CindyInCA (@LoveMyCymba) April 24, 2020

This is sarcasm, right? — SSton (@SharinStone) April 24, 2020

Hey, Mrs SATs... You do realize that if you planted 100 trees every second of every day 24 hours a day, it would take over 300 years, to plant a TRILLION trees, right? — the Kahuna of Doom (@lildonsgolfbro) April 24, 2020

10,000 years



On the assumption that this rate of planting could be kept up indefinitely without running out of space to plant trees or money to keep the project going, if we imagine we can plant 100 million trees per year it would take 10,000 years to plant a trillion trees. — ✌️🌵Toothypeg🦷👀🦠 (@t00thyPeg) April 24, 2020

