More People May Have Covid Immunity Than Previously Anticipated, Says Swedish Study

A recent study by researchers from the Karolinksa Institute in Sweden has shown that it is possible that people who have tested negative for COVID-19 anti-bodies may still have some form of immunity to the virus. As per reports, the study has found that for each person that tests positive for anti-bodies, there are roughly two that have specific T-cells which can identify and destroy cells that have been infected by the coronavirus.

T-cells require much more research and analysis

According to the study, these specific T-cells were found in individuals who showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 or were symptomless. The study was not able to determine if the T-cells offer protection to only the individual or if they can prevent the spread of the coronavirus as well.

The study has clearly shown that a much larger group of people could possibly have some sort of immunity to the coronavirus than what can be determined with a simple antibody test. The study suggests that these individuals did have an antibody response to the virus but the response faded over time or was not detected by available tests.

Read: Delhi Reports 2,442 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally Nears 90k Mark

Read: Champ Can Play Under Tour's Latest Coronavirus Policy Change

As per reports, one of the study’s authors, assistant professor Marcus Buggert, has said that the discovery of this T-cell does not necessarily get us closer to ‘herd immunity’ but only means that much more research and analysis is a need in order to understand the T-cells.

COVID-19 has infected about 10,538,577 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 500,000 mark according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,658,324 positive coronavirus cases and more than 125,000 deaths.

Read: Trump Supports New Round Of Direct Coronavirus Payments

Read: COVID-19: WHO Warns Some Nations Still Face 'long And Hard' Battle With Pandemic

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated at a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders believe the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.