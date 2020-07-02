Delhi Reports 2,442 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally Nears 90k Mark

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803. Sixty-one fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin stated, taking the death toll from COVID-19 at 2,803. The total number of cases in the national capital is at 89,802. According to the bulletin, 59,992 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 27,007. In Delhi, 5,51,708 tests have been conducted.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country. However, as per Tuesday's tally, Tamil Nadu has surpassed Delhi's total COVID tally. Besides, Mahesh Verma, the head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the preparedness of hospitals to battle coronavirus, has said the city's COVID-19 tally may not reach 5.5 lakh cases by July-end as estimated earlier, but one needs to see how the virus behaves during the monsoon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also ensured that toll will not reach 5.5 lakh, dismissing the earlier prediction by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government panel has recommended roping in postgraduate students, pooling of resources and cash incentives to address the problem of staff shortage in hospitals amid a surge in coronavirus cases, sources said. The two-member committee, comprising Verma and Dr BL Sherwal, director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), was formed last week.

Antigen testing in Delhi

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates (DMs) to ramp up rapid-antigen tests for COVID-19 by conducting 2,000 tests a day in their respective areas. The DMs have also been asked to increase rapid-antigen testing centres to 250 across the national capital. As per the latest figures, 10,043 rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi government started COVID-19 testing through the rapid-antigen method in and around containment zones of the city from June 18. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes.

'Situation not terrible'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is not 'terrible' as predicted a month ago. He said that the situation in Delhi has come under control "to quite an extent". "But that does not mean we can be complacent. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour," he added.

"Instead of the number of patients constantly increasing in Delhi, the number is reducing. The number of patients recovering -- on a daily basis -- is constantly increasing. One month from now, 38 per cent patients were recovering, but now 64 per cent of patients have recovered," the Chief Minister said.

