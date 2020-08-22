A Look At How Elon Musk, CEO Of Tesla & SpaceX Spends His $90 Billion Net Worth; Check Out

Elon Musk is one of the most talked-about technology entrepreneurs and the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. His estimated total net worth is around 90 billion USD and is listed by Forbes as the 7th-richest person in the world. But a number of fans want to know about how this billionaire spends his money. Read more to know about Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Net worth

As per Forbes, Elon Musk's net worth is 91.37 Billion USD

Reportedly, Elon Musk is a total workaholic and spends most of his time at work or at one of his four Los Angeles mansions. Musk also signed the Giving Pledge in 2012 that made him vow to donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. Even though his main focus is on improving the environment and the future, he has still managed to make huge amounts of donations.

Elon Musk has always donated for the causes he cared about and also had gifted a whopping amount of $10 million to the Future of Life Institute in order to regulate artificial intelligence.

Elion Musk's love for cars can be see through his collection of cars including Teslas, Lotus Esprit submarine car, Ford Model T and a Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster. He also has a 1.67-acre estate which is worth about $17 million. He has built a 20,248-square-foot mansion that is included with a two-story library, a home theatre, a gym, and 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

After taking an exit from Paypal, Elon mainly focused on developing Tesla and SpaceX. In 2008, after the boom of his company, he made a fortune and by 2010, he debuted on Forbes' richest list.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Elon Musk has also been given a ranking of 25 on the Forbes list of The World's Most Powerful People. Currently, he is aiming to successfully build a high-speed transportation system known as the Hyperloop. He has envisioned the transportation facility and has been dedicated in developing it.

The main objectives of his companies are reducing global warming through sustainable energy production and consumption and reducing the risk of human extinction by setting up a human colony on Mars. He has also mentioned multiple times that the main goal of all his companies, SpaceX, Tesla and SolarCity is to be dedicated around his vision and "change the world and help humanity".

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the net worth figures.