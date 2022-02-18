Last Updated:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Admits Monkeys' Death In Project Trials; Denies Cruelty Claims

Neuralink was accused of animal cruelty after multiple media reports suggested that 15 out of 23 monkeys used for experiments died after "extreme suffering".

Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink has admitted that the monkeys used as test subjects for implants died due to the experiments, however, it has rejected the claims of alleged animal cruelty. Last week, multiple media reports had emerged alleging that the company had chosen 23 monkeys for experiments at the University of California (UC), Davis Primate Center but 15 of them died due to complications. Following the revelation, the company received flak for its conduct and was accused of animal cruelty and poor animal care. 

Neuralink issues statement denying the allegations

In a statement released on its website, Neuralink explained the idea behind experimenting with animals before adopting new technology. "It is important to note that these accusations come from people who oppose any use of animals in research. Currently, all novel medical devices and treatments must be tested in animals before they can be ethically trialed in humans. Neuralink is not unique in this regard". Moreover, the company said that it is committed to working with animals in "the most humane and ethical way possible". 

Reports had suggested that a series of experiments were carried out in macaque monkeys between 2017 and 2020 and that the animals allegedly endured "extreme suffering". A report by New York Post had revealed that one monkey mutilated its fingers whereas another developed skin infection due to the holes drilled in its skull. Moreover, another monkey was found vomiting, retching and gasping and later “appeared to collapse from exhaustion/fatigue", following which it was euthanised. A report by CNN revealed that the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which filed the complaint about the alleged 'cruelty', had claimed that UC Davis had received $1.5 million in funding from Neuralink. 

'No injuries occurred to animals while in UC Davis': Neuralink

Further clarifying the procedures, Neuralink said in its statement that no animals were hurt or endured injuries while they were housed at UC Davis for the tests. As for the euthanisation, the company stated that only those monkeys were humanely put to rest who were "healthy enough for one anaesthetic event but may not have the proper quality of life due to a pre-existing condition".

Moreover, it further revealed that the monkeys assigned for the tests already had a wide range of pre-existing conditions unrelated to the research. Addressing the issue of animal care, the company also revealed its facility for animals where it provided a detailed description of the housing, health care, diet and socialisation standards saying that "it is the spirit of Neuralink to routinely challenge ourselves to exceed industry standards". 

