ESA Finds 3 More Subglacial Lakes On Mars, Says These Lakes May Harbour Unique Ecosystems

MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) in 2018 had discovered one underground reservoir on the planet, buried approximately about 1.5 km below the ice. Mars Express spacecraft of the European Space Agency (ESA) has recently discovered subglacial lakes in the south polar region of Mars. In total, three ponds of water have been found under the ice cover.

ESA discovers 3 more lakes after MARSIS

As per the data shared by ESA, out of three subglacial lakes found on Mars, the largest underground lakes measures around 20x30 km. The largest lake is surrounded by many smaller ponds. After analysis of the latest findings, ESA claims that the "water is thought to be very salty in order for it to remain liquid at cold temperatures". These subglacial lakes recently discovered by ESA may harbour unique ecosystems that can provide useful analogies for astrobiologists exploring the possibility of life in extreme environments. Lake Vostok in Antarctica and a few more found in Canada and Greenland are some of the subglacial lakes found on the earth.

Mars was once known to be a warmer and wetter planet with water flowing across its surface, similar to earth. But, as the climate has changed significantly over the course of the planet's 4.6 billion years history, the possibility of liquid water existing on Mars is very less. However, the recent new discoveries had opened up the possibility of the entire system of ancient lakes existing underground. Scientists say that the water bodies found on Mars are ideal for locations to search for evidence of the life of Mars.

Could life exist on Mars?

In a recent press release by Center for Astrophysics, scientists claimed the possibility of the existence of life on the subsurface of Mars. Although the search of life typically depends on water found on the surface and atmosphere of the Mars, Dr Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor at Harvard and CfA astronomer, and Dr Manasvi Lingam, Assistant Professor of astrobiology at FIT and CfA astronomers said that the absence of surface water doesn't prohibit the potential for life elsewhere on the red planet. Life can still exist in places like deep in the subsurface biosphere of Mars and Moon.

(With ANI inputs)