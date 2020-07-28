Facebook Sues EU Antitrust Regulator For Seeking Excessive Information For Investigation

Facebook has sued the European Union antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary for investigations into its data and marketplace. According to reports, Facebook has sued the European Union regulators for asking personal information about the company's employees, including their financial and family details. The American social media giant has reportedly asked for an interim measure at the court to block any such requests of information by the commission until the judges rule.

Absolutely unnecessary

The scrutiny that Facebook is facing in Europe since last year is related to two things, one is focused on its store of data and the second on its marketplace that was launched in 2016 across 70 countries. According to reports, the California-based company has so far provided more than 3,00,000 documents equivalent to 1.7 million pages to the regulators who are investigating the social media conglomerate since 2019. Facebook associate general counsel Tim Lamb in a statement to the press said that the requests of information made by the commission are very broad in nature and are absolutely unnecessary and unrelated to the investigation.

Tim Lamb while defending Facebook's decision to file lawsuits against the Commission said that the company thinks such requests should be reviewed by the EU courts. Meanwhile, the Commission has said that it would defend its case in the court. The social media behemoth has reportedly filed two lawsuits against the commission for seeking excessive information for its investigation which is violative in nature.

