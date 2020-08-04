Founder Richard Branson Could Shoot To Space In Early 2021, Says Virgin Galactic

British spaceflight company Virgin Galactic said that its founder Richard Branson could shoot into space as the first passenger of his aircraft early next year. Virgin Galactic has been working on the development of commercial spacecraft aimed at providing suborbital spaceflights but the date to take the first tourists outside Earth’s atmosphere has been pushed back several times.

Virgin Galactic said in a statement that the company expects to advance to the next phase of its test flight program with its first powered spaceflight from Spaceport America this fall. The first powered spaceflight will have two test pilots in the cockpit and the second powered space flight will have a crew of two test pilots in the cockpit and four mission specialists in the cabin.

“Assuming both flights demonstrate the expected results, Virgin Galactic anticipates Sir Richard Branson’s flight to occur in the first quarter of 2021,” said the company.

The development of passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo had a major setback after a devastating crash due to pilot error in 2014. The spaceflight will be released at high altitude by a special plane and it will blast upward with 3.5 times Earth’s gravitational force. The engine will be cut off at the highest point, creating a feeling of weightlessness for a few minutes, and the spacecraft will descend and glide back to Spaceport America.

Safety measures

Virgin Galactic published its second-quarter 2020 financial results and also provided an update regarding the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations. It claimed that rigorous health and safety procedures and testing protocols for its employees has been implemented, following guidelines from the CDC and state and local officials.

“As always, safety remains the central focus, and the test flight program will progress with a step-by-step, diligent approach. Expected dates may adjust as the Company processes data from each of its test flights,” the company said.

