Virgin Galactic Unveils Cabin Interior Of SpaceShipTwo, See Pictures Here

Virgin Galactic, the British spaceflight company under the Virgin Group has revealed the cabin interior of its first SpaceShip Two, VSS Unity during a live stream on YouTube. The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two cabin design can be explored through an augmented reality enabled mobile app, now available for free download on both App Store and Play Store, informed the company during the virtual event.

Read: Apollo Spaceflight Souvenirs Including Robbins Medallion, US Flag Sold At Auction

According to Virgin Galactic, The SpaceShip has individually sized seats, which is created using the 'highest-grade aluminium' and 'carbon-fibre manufacturing techniques'. "The importance of astronaut comfort to optimize performance is accentuated by the use of engineered foam and technical fabrics. Virgin Galactic’s partner Under Armour developed the astronaut spacesuits and also the fabric technology featured in the cabin seats," the company said in a press release on July 28.

Read: Virgin Galactic Shows Off Passenger Spaceship Cabin Interior

"A pilot-controlled recline mechanism optimally positions astronauts to manage G- forces on boost and re-entry and frees up cabin space to maximize an unrestricted astronaut float zone when in zero gravity," the company added. As per the release, Virgin Galactic, like its parent company Virgin, which has pioneered mood lightning on its commercial aircraft, will have multi-coloured LEDs to elevate the human responses to each of the contrasting stages of flight.

Read: Russian Cosmonaut Bioprints 3D Human Cartilage Onboard International Space Station

"The spaceship cabin interior is in many ways the design centrepiece of the astronaut journey and what has been created will both facilitate and elevate a uniquely profound and transformational journey for the thousands who will fly. The fascination with spaceflight is universal and Virgin Galactic is here to satisfy it. We hope the new app, with cutting-edge AR technology, will help bring the dream of space one step closer for space enthusiasts everywhere," said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

Successful test flight

Virgin Galactic had last month announced the successful completion of the second SpaceShipTwo test flight from Spaceport America. Private astronauts and space enthusiasts can book a seat for themselves for a $1,000 refundable deposit, which will make them a priority for newly released spaceflight reservations. Virgin Galactic calls itself a vertically-integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Read: Hurricane Hanna: NASA Astronaut Captures The Storm From Space

(Image Credit: Virgin Galactic/Website)

