Universal Pictures Backing A Space Film Project Proposed By Elon Musk & Tom Cruise?

Universal Pictures has agreed to partner with Tom Cruise and Elon Musk to shoot a film in space, according to a report by MSN. The production house will be backing up Tom Cruise’s first feature-length movie. The film will be shot partially in space through Elon Musk’s SpaceX. According to the news portal, sources have hinted that Universal Pictures has committed to a $200-million deal for the upcoming space film. The production house has agreed to the film without even looking at the script beforehand. The news portal claimed that the makers and the production house simply took a Zoom call with Tom Cruise, Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, and PJ van. Eventually, the studio agreed to back the film up and thus Liman will be the one to pen the script for the space film.

MSN also hinted that the amount mentioned is not the final amount of the movie and may vary depending on the nature of the script. The number mentioned currently serves as an estimate. Space-oriented films, in general, are quite expensive and Tom Cruise himself has expressed his wish to shoot the action-adventure film at the International Space Station. In order to get to the International Space Station, Elon Musk plans to take a ride with the help of SpaceX, according to the portal. It was since then that Elon Musk confirmed his involvement in the film. NASA too has hinted at their involvement in the film by a series of tweets shared on social media.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The details for Tom Cruise’s film yet remain scarce as the script is still under development. However, the news portal claims that it will be the first narrative feature film which to be shot in outer space. Tom Cruise and Liman will together also produce the film. The two personalities have been working on the film for some time now and have even come up with a working title. Fans of the actor are excited to see what Tom Cruise will bring forth next with his amazing film.

