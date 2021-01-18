Full Moon 2021 Schedule: Check Out All The Full Moon Dates With Times Here

Space is loaded up with excellent sights and these hypnotizing sights make themselves noticeable from the planet Earth. Excited Skywatchers are consistently prepared to catch these sights in the entirety of their splendor. Many of the Skywatchers love to see the moon and its different forms over the course of the year. Many have asked for the Full Moon 2021 Schedule.

Also read: Astronomers Discover The Youngest And Fastest Magnetar In Space

Also read: Meteor Showers, Blood Moon, Planets And More: Check Out The Skywatching Events Of 2021

Full Moon 2021 Schedule

Numerous people love to watch the Full Moon. Many feel that the complete beauty of the moon can only be observed when it is completely visible. Check out the Full Moon in US Schedule below:

Name Date Time (US Eastern) Wolf Moon January 28th 2:16 PM Snow Moon February 27th 3:17 AM Worm Moon March 28th 2:48 PM Pink Moon April 26th 11:31 PM Flower Moon May 26th 7:14 AM Strawberry Moon June 24th 2:40 PM Buck Moon July 23rd 10:37 AM Sturgeon Moon August 22nd 8:02 AM Corn Moon September 20th 7:55 AM Harvest Moon October 20th 10:57 AM Beaver Moon November 19th 3:58 AM Cold Moon December 20th 11:36 PM

(Info: space.com)

Supermoons of 2021

In 2021, the moon will be in the super form a few more times than normal. A Supermoon is a full moon that looks 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon. The best time to see a supermoon is early evening. The dates for Supermoons in 2021 are April 27, May 26. June 24 and August 22.

Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon

On May 26th, the skywatchers will witness a total Lunar Eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the moon and it casts a shadow on the Moon, it is known as a Lunar Eclipse. This total eclipse is also called a blood moon as the moon appears somewhat rusty and reddish in colour.

On November 19th, skywatchers will also be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse where a partial shadow is cast on the moon, making that part look darker.

Meteor Shower of 2021

There are a huge number of meteor showers that will take place this year. Check out all the meteor showers happening in 2021 with the dates below:

Lyrids Meteor Shower: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower: May 4-5

Perseids Meteor Shower: August 11-12

Orionids Meteor Shower: October 20-21

Leonids Meteor Shower: November 16-17

Geminids Meteor Shower: December 13-14

Also read: NASA Reveals ‘previous Trustworthy’ Galaxy Has Brilliant Outbursts Every 114 Days

Also read: KOI-5AB Exoplanet Existence Confirmed: Learn More About The KOI-AB Exoplanet