Meteor Showers, Blood Moon, Planets And More: Check Out The Skywatching Events Of 2021

Outer space is filled with beautiful sights that will mesmerize every person. Rarely do these mesmerizing sights make themselves visible from the planet Earth. Eager Skywatchers are always ready to capture these sights in all their brilliance. Skywatching is going to be very eventful for 2021, and the people will be able to view the likes of meteor showers, blood moon, and also a lunar eclipse. First, let check out the Space events in January 2021.

Also read: Astronomers Discover The Youngest And Fastest Magnetar In Space

Also read: KOI-5AB Exoplanet Existence Confirmed: Learn More About The KOI-AB Exoplanet

Space events in January 2021

January is an eventful month for the space observers, with two skywatching events available for the people to enjoy. Check out the space events in January below:

Uranus Appearance: On January 20, 2021, between a crescent moon and mars, viewers will be able to see one of the most distant planets, Uranus. This planet is almost always to hard to see from the naked eye but this time around it should be visible.

Mercury Appearance: Mercury is another planet that skywatchers will be able to view during the month of January during the sunset.

Supermoons of 2021

In 2021, the moon will be in the super form a few more times than normal. A Supermoon is a full moon that looks 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon. The best time to see a supermoon is early evening. The dates for Supermoons in 2021 are April 27, May 26. June 24 and August 22.

Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon

On May 26, the skywatchers will witness a total Lunar Eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the moon and it casts a shadow on the Moon, it is known as a Lunar Eclipse. This total eclipse is also called a blood moon as the moon appears somewhat rusty and reddish in colour.

On November 19, skywatchers will also be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse where a partial shadow is cast on the moon, making that part look darker.

Meteor Shower of 2021

There are a huge number of meteor showers that will take place this year. Check out all the meteor showers happening in 2021 with the dates below:

Lyrids Meteor Shower: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower: May 4-5

Perseids Meteor Shower: August 11-12

Orionids Meteor Shower: October 20-21

Leonids Meteor Shower: November 16-17

Geminids Meteor Shower: December 13-14

Planets in Opposition

In 2021 Skywatchers will witness some planets that have been closer than ever, Check out all the planets that people will be able to view in 2021:

Jupiter: On August 19, Jupiter is going to be closer than ever for the people on Earth to view it. With Binoculars, people could also get a sight of its moons and a medium-range telescope could let the skywatcher see details such as clouds and surface

Saturn: On August 2nd, Saturn, the most beautiful planet, will be the closest to Earth in the whole year. If the viewers have a medium-sized telescope, they will also be able to check out Saturn’s magnificent rings.

Also read: NASA Reveals ‘previous Trustworthy’ Galaxy Has Brilliant Outbursts Every 114 Days

Also read: NASA Declares Insight ‘mole’ Probe Defunct After It Fails To Burrow Mars 'deep Enough'