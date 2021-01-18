Meteor Showers, Blood Moon, Planets And More: Check Out The Skywatching Events Of 2021

Quick links:
Outer space is filled with beautiful sights that will mesmerize every person. Rarely do these mesmerizing sights make themselves visible from the planet Earth. Eager Skywatchers are always ready to capture these sights in all their brilliance. Skywatching is going to be very eventful for 2021, and the people will be able to view the likes of meteor showers, blood moon, and also a lunar eclipse. First, let check out the Space events in January 2021.
January is an eventful month for the space observers, with two skywatching events available for the people to enjoy. Check out the space events in January below:
In 2021, the moon will be in the super form a few more times than normal. A Supermoon is a full moon that looks 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon. The best time to see a supermoon is early evening. The dates for Supermoons in 2021 are April 27, May 26. June 24 and August 22.
On May 26, the skywatchers will witness a total Lunar Eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the moon and it casts a shadow on the Moon, it is known as a Lunar Eclipse. This total eclipse is also called a blood moon as the moon appears somewhat rusty and reddish in colour.
On November 19, skywatchers will also be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse where a partial shadow is cast on the moon, making that part look darker.
There are a huge number of meteor showers that will take place this year. Check out all the meteor showers happening in 2021 with the dates below:
In 2021 Skywatchers will witness some planets that have been closer than ever, Check out all the planets that people will be able to view in 2021:
