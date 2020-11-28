Full Moon In November: How To Watch The Lunar Eclipse In Your Region?

Sky gazers across the world are bracing themselves for the final lunar eclipse of the year which is just two days away. It will be a penumbral full moon eclipse where the moon will be shaded by the Earth’s shadow for a few hours. The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver Moon in North America as the beaver trapping season begins around this month. A Penumbral lunar eclipse can be difficult to observe if you are not a seasoned skywatcher. The November full moon will immerse deep into the penumbra and it will cover about 82.9% of the lunar disk. Here's how to watch the next full moon from your region.

Also Read | Full Moon October 2020: When Is Full Moon In October? Know Details

How to watch the Beaver full moon?

The Penumbral eclipse will be visible in various parts of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other locations if the weather conditions are favourable. The event won't be sighted in India as the moon will be below the horizon. However, if you are still keen to catch the phenomenon, you can live stream the event.

Also Read | When Is The Next Full Moon In 2020? Complete Details Here

According to timeanddate, the penumbral eclipse will begin on November 30 at 07:32 UTC and end on November 30 at 11:53 UTC. The penumbral will reach its maximum eclipse on November 30 at 09:42 UTC. To check the exact Lunar Eclipse 2020 time for your location, you can visit the link here. However, as we have mentioned earlier, it might be a bit challenging to observe the full moon in November if you are not a seasoned skywatcher. The visibility of the penumbral eclipse is also highly affected by the weather conditions.

Also Read | ISRO-NASA Satellite NISAR Scheduled To Be Launched By 2022

How to live stream lunar eclipse?

For people who won't be able to catch the Penumbral lunar eclipse from their region, they can watch the live stream of the event on timeanddate, which will host a live stream of the penumbral eclipse on their website. You can live stream the event at this link. Alternatively, you can also watch a live stream of the event on various other YouTube channels.

Also Read | Halloween Blue Moon This Week: What Does It Mean And When Will It Rise?

Image credits: NASA/MSFC/Joe Matus