When Is The Next Full Moon In 2020? Complete Details Here

Humans have always been mesmerised by the beauty of the Full Moon. As we witnessed the alluring features of the glowing Corn Moon, people are waiting for the next Full moon to come. While it takes a month for the night sky lovers to see their favourite moon at its best, they keep a track of dates and when will they be able to see it again.

This is the reason why many Moon lovers are wondering about "when is the next Full Moon?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

When is the next Full Moon in 2020?

As mentioned above, night ky lovers get to witness the beauty of the moon after waiting for a month. This means that the next Full Moon in 2020 is set to appear in the month of October. The full moon scheduled to appear on October 1 has quite a unique name. It is popularly known as the Harvest Moon.

At what time will the Harvest Moon appear?

According to the reports on Space.com, the October 1 full moon will appear at 5:05 PM ET i.e. 2:35 AM IST. However, the Space.com report also suggests that the October skies will feature two Full Moons, and the second one will appear on October 31. It will be Blue Moon and will appear at 9:49 AM i.e 7:19 PM IST.

Why is the Full Moon of October 1, 2020, called the Harvest Moon?

The next Full Moon on October 1, 2020, is called the Harvest Moon because October is the Harvest season in the northern hemisphere. However, this is not the only full moon that will be seen in this month as mentioned above, the Blue Moon is also going to be seen by the end of October Month.

October 31 Full Moon in 2020 is named as the Blue Moon because of a phenomenon due to which the moon appears bluish because of the smoke or dust particles in the atmosphere.

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

