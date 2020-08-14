Watch Ganymede's Shadow & The Great Red Spot Cross Jupiter On August 14

Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and its Great Red Spot are two of the planet’s most outstanding features. Ganymede is not any ordinary moon. It is the ninth-largest world in our solar system. In fact, Ganymede is even bigger than the planet Mercury.

The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure region in Jupiter’s atmosphere. It is known for producing the largest anticyclonic storm on the planet. From time to time, Ganymede has cast a shadow on Jupiter. However, this weekend, both Ganymede and the Great Red Spot of Jupiter will be crossing paths with one another. Read on to know more details about this celestial phenomenon.

Source: NASA

Read | NASA shares mesmerising pictures of Mars clicked by its Reconnaissance orbiter

What time will Ganymede's shadow & the Great Red Spot cross Jupiter?

According to a report on Space.com, Ganymede's colossal shadow and the Great Red Spot will be travelling across Jupiter's northern and southern hemispheres, respectively. This event is set to occur on the evening of Friday, Aug. 14 and will also continue in the wee hour of Saturday, Aug. 15. The Space.com report suggests that this stellar event will commence a few minutes after midnight on Friday, and will be visible to observers in both North and South America.

Source: NASA

Read | NASA receives signal off Lunar Orbiter for the first time ever

This event of double shadow transit is a very rare occurrence. The astronomical event will begin at 12:06 a.m. EDT or 04:06 GMT. Io which is Jupiter’s third-largest moon will also join the show, as its small shadow will appear alongside Ganymede's larger shadow. The Great Red Spot will already be progressing across Jupiter's northern and southern hemispheres. This heavenly trio will remain visible until Ganymede's shadow and the Great Red Spot will move off Jupiter at about 1:53 a.m. EDT or 05:53 GMT. However, Io’s shadow will complete its transit at approximately 2:25 a.m. EDT or 06:25 GMT.

Read | NASA's TESS completes its primary mission, discovers 66 new exoplanets

How big is Ganymede?

Jupiter’s Giant Moon Ganymede was discovered in 1610 by the Italian astronomer Galileo. It has a diameter of 5,268 km or 3,273 mi. This makes it 26 per cent larger than the planet Mercury by volume. The core of this colossal moon is a metallic one. Ganymede is also the only moon known to have a magnetic field.

Read | Ex-NASA engineer's bizarre 'Human Blood vs Fish Blood' experiment on sharks goes viral

How big is the Great Red Spot?

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot rotates anticlockwise and takes up to six Earth days or fourteen Jovian days to complete one round of the planet's atmosphere. It measures at 16,350 km or 10,160 miles in width. The Great Red Spot is 1.3 times the diameter of Earth. The cloud-tops of this storm are 8 km or 5 miles wide.