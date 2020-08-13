Ex-NASA Engineer's Bizarre 'Human Blood Vs Fish Blood' Experiment On Sharks Goes Viral

Former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober has taken the internet by storm after posting a bizarre ‘Shark Attack Test’ to determine what attracts the sharks the most. The 18-minute-long video titled 'Shark Attack Test', that has been viewed over 10 million times, shows Rober releasing different types of blood into the water shortly after one another. The former NASA engineer can be seen waiting for the sharks in the video while inside an underwater cage.

The experiment was conducted using cow blood instead of human because Rober said that “all mammal blood essentially smells the same to sharks”. It was concluded that sharks prefer fish blood over mammals'. The caption of the viral video posted on Rober’s channel, which has some dramatic graphics, said, “I personally got in the water and tested if Sharks had a preference of human blood vs. fish blood.”

rt if this GIF of @MarkRober in the middle of a shark cage will give you nightmares!!!!!!!!! #ShaqAttack @SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/MTw6TzuMNH — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) August 11, 2020

Netizens have mixed reactions to Mark Rober’s experiment

The video has received over 34k comments and mixed reactions from netizens. While someone called Mark Rober’s experiment “quality content”, another internet user quickly contradicted the first by calling it “insane”.

One of the YouTube users, who must’ve watched the entire video that showed blood being collected and released, said “eating an omelette during this was a poor choice”. One netizen wrote, “This man's vids don't come in quantity, they come in quality.”

