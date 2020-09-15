Anti-Satellite Missile: Govt Launches Postage Stamp Commemorating Mission Shakti's Success

On the occasion of Engineer's Day, a customised stamp on India’s first Anti-Satellite Missile (A-SAT) launch was released by the Department of Posts on Tuesday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted an A-SAT missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019, which propelled India into an elite club of few nations having the advanced capability.

The My Stamp launch was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who, in his address, complimented DRDO for the mission and said the agency has plenty of achievements to be proud of. Doval highlighted that the future is in space-based technologies and with the A-SAT capability, India can defend its assets in space, including critical satellites.

Also speaking on the occasion, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the A-SAT mission enabled the development of many technologies and capabilities for precision kill at higher altitudes. He called upon DRDO fraternity to take up more such complex and critical projects.

A-SAT test

A DRDO developed A-SAT missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode last year. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission had met all its objectives.

The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated India’s capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became the fourth nation in the world to possess such a capability.

The public announcement of the successful mission was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had affirmed India's space prowess.

