Horseshoe Crab Blood To Be Utilised By Swiss Pharmaceutical Lonza For COVID-19 Vaccine

As per reports, Swiss multinational, chemicals, and biotechnology company Lonza, will manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine with horseshoe crab blood this month. Horseshoe crab blood is used by several pharmaceuticals because it contains a natural source of Limulus amebocyte lysate, a substance that helps to detect the presence of a contaminant called endotoxin. This contaminant is capable of making its way into vaccines, injectable drugs, or other sterile pharmaceuticals such as artificial knees and hips. The presence of endotoxins in drugs can severely damage human health. Hence it is necessary to use horseshoe crab blood to detect its presence.
Horseshoe crabs are largely found at beaches across the mid-Atlantic U.S. during full-moon spring nights. Horseshoe crabs primarily arrive at the U.S. mid-Atlantic beaches to lay their eggs. Every year, pharmaceutical companies arrive at the mid-Atlantic beaches during full-moon springs. During this time, horseshoe crabs are collected and bled, following which they are returned to the oceans. Are you wondering ‘how much blood does horseshoe crab have?’ On average, a small adult horseshoe crab can provide 50 ml of blood whereas a large female horseshoe crab can provide a maximum of 400 ml blood.
In a statement given to a media portal, Barbara Brummer, state director for The Nature Conservancy in New Jersey expressed her thoughts about the use of horseshoe crabs in the pharmaceutical industry. Barbara Brummer seemed to be dissatisfied with the excessive reliance of pharmaceuticals on horseshoe crabs. Further, she also mentioned that pharmaceutical companies all across the world relied on horseshoe crabs.
