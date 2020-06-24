China To Run Large-scale 'Phase 3' Clinical Trial Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine In UAE

In a video conference between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, health authorities from the United Arab Emirates announced the world’s first phase III trials of China’s inactivated Covid-19 vaccine. According to Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), China has few confirmed COVID-19 cases and hence it does not meet the conditions for phase III trial of the vaccine's safety and efficacy on a large scale. And hence, the CNBG sought co-operation in UAE.

“Inspired by the UAE Leadership’s vision and commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort, a clinical cooperation agreement was signed between the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Group 42 (G42), the Abu Dhabi based leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company,” Emirates news agency said in a press release. The vaccine, developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under CNBG affiliated to Sinopharm, yielded positive results with respect to safety and efficacy in phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials. G42 will lead the clinical trial operations for phase III in the UAE under the supervision of the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi, according to the release.

Health authorities from the UAE have announced the commencement of the world’s first phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine. This will launch in the UAE, through a partnership with the UAE's G42 and China's Sinopharm https://t.co/JpFxjXM1vq — @UAEEmbassyChina (@UAEEmbChina) June 24, 2020

Large delegation of representatives

The meeting was presided over by Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health & Prevention, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Ni Jian, Chinese ambassador to the UAE, Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Dr Jamal Alkaabi, Acting Undersecretary of Department of Health.

From China, Liu Jingzhen, Chairman of Sinopharm, Yang Xiaoming, Chairman of Sinopharm CNBG, Li Can, President of Sinopharm International, Hao Peng, Chairman of SASAC, Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, and a large delegation of representatives from Sinopharm CNBG and Chinese medical authorities also took part in the ceremony connecting via video conference from the cities of Beijing and Wuhan.

"Now more than ever, nations need to work in close partnership between the government and private sectors to create new initiatives, launch programs, develop policies, drive rigorous research, and develop capacity,” Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health & Prevention said. He added, “United Arab Emirates welcomes all contributions by countries of the world, innovative entities and creative individuals who are committed to creating opportunities for joint collaboration towards confronting the threat of COVID-19 and defeating this global pandemic."

Sinopharm CNBG inactivated vaccine already passed phases I and II clinical trials with 100% of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days. With this joint collaboration, Group 42 and Sinopharm CNBG aimed to develop development a safe and effective vaccine that is expected to enter the market by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

