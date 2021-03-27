How To Download RT PCR Test Report? What Is The RT PCR App By NIC?

The RT PCR app, developed by the Nation Informatics Centre for ICMR, helps Sample Collection Centres to enter details about the sample being collected for COVID-19. The application reads the location parameters such as latitude and longitude of places from where the samples are collected. As the app is important for people to download their COVID test report, many are wondering about "how to download RT PCR test report?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the RT PCR app?

As mentioned above, the RT PCR app is used by Sample Collection Centres and sample collectors to upload test reports of the people. People can later download their RT PCR test report from the app or the website. The application is available on both iOS and Android app store platforms.

How to download the RT PCR app?

To download the RT PCR test report, you will have to download the RT PCR app from Play Store or iOS App Store

Once you have downloaded the app, you need to enter your mobile number

Here, you will be asked to check your number and agree to the Terms and Conditions

Later, you will receive the OTP on your provided phone number.

Just enter the OTP and start using the app.

You will see various options in front of you, but you need to choose the "Add a new Patient" section.

Now, you need to fill the form which will require your personal details such as Adhaar Card number and more

It will also ask you to answer a few health questions which you need to answer

As soon as you have filled the form, just hit "Submit" in the bottom-left corner.

How to download RT PCR test report?

Open the RT PCR app on your Android or iOS device.

Now, click on the "View Forms" options

Then, choose the date when you submitted your form

There you will be able to see your SRF forms, there you need to tap on the SRF form you want to view PDF of

This will open the form and you can download it from there

RT PCR test report download from the website

Go to the official RT PCR website - https://covid19cc.nic.in/

Enter your User ID, password and captcha, and login into your account

Now, enter your mobile number and OTP.

Then, you will be able to download all the PDFs together.

Promo Image ~ NIC YouTube