How To See The Perseid Meteor Shower? Here's The Location & Time Of The Celestial Show

The Bright Perseid meteor shower is one of the most breathtaking celestial phenomena of the year. According to a NASA report, skywatchers will be able to witness meteor shower at its peak on the morning of August 12. However, unfortunately for the spectators, this time around they will be at the mercy of the moon. If the last-quarter moon appearing during the shower this year is bright, the celestial spectacle will not be visible. NASA report has also claimed that the years without moonlight around this time, see higher rates of meteors per hour. One of these years was 2016. The rate of meteors during the shower can be between 150-200 meteors an hour. Read on to find out, “How to see the Perseid Meteor Shower?"

Image Credits: Photo by Prokhor Minin on Unsplash

How to see the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Perseid Meteor Shower time

According to a report on space.com, the best time to look for meteors is in the pre-dawn hours. The Perseid meteor shower will peak in the morning on Aug. 12, but will also be visible on Aug. 11 and 13. The report further claims, that even outside of this peak timeframe, skywatchers should be able to see a few meteors between midnight and dawn.

Where to look for the Perseid Meteor Shower?

According to space.com, to see the meteors, one must look up and to the North. Like most other celestial events, even the Perseid Meteor shower will be more clearly visible from the Northern Hemisphere. Skywatchers in southern latitudes can look toward the Northeast to see more meteors.

However, the spectator will have to find a dark spot to view the shower as city lights might contaminate the show. The space.com report suggests that it takes at least 30 minutes for the human eye to get used to the darkness. Hence, one can expect to set aside a few hours to watch this celestial show.

The report also states that Earth will be passing through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle between July 17 to Aug. 24. During the Perseid Meteor Shower’s peak time Earth will pass through the densest, dustiest area. This means that skywatchers will be able to see most meteors in the shortest amount of time near that peak.