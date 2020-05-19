Hyderabad Startup Claims Its Tardigrade Apparel Can Kill viruses, Endure extreme Heat/cold

A unique startup in Hyderabad has innovated apparel named 'Tardigrade' which it claims can endure extreme temperatures ranging from -200 degrees Celsius to 1000 degrees Celsius.

CEI Veera Labs told ANI that 'Tardigrade' has a great property from preventing a person from pathogens (bacteria and viruses) by destroying them on contact and can be used by volcano climbers.

"I am India's first and only volcanic climber who climbs erupting volcanoes. In 2018 I established Veera labs a defence tech startup based out of Hyderabad and assembled a team of engineers with the sole intention of developing a durable soft composite which can protect the wearer from extreme temperatures and conditions. I and my team have successfully developed the same in 2019 September and have tested multiple prototypes since then," said Sai Teja Peddineni, CEI Veera Labs.

READ | Smokers May Be Living On Edge Of Contracting COVID-19 Infection: IIT Study

READ | COVID-19: IIT Delhi Team Develops 'risk Index' For Implementing State-wise Lockdown

Innovations amid COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused havoc across the world, the new invention by CEI Veera Labs could prove to be a boon as the apparel has capabilities of destroying the pathogens when they come in contact with the apparel.

Amid the crisis, the IITs across the country have been contributing to the best of their capabilities by innovating new techniques or inventions that could prove useful in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the few innovations is the Corona killer box invented by IIT Kanpur which can sanitise domestic items such as purse, money, mobile phones, etc. Whereas a similar trunk like device was innovated by IIT Rupar students, the device uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology which can again sanitise the domestic items. It can be placed at the entry or at the doorsteps in order to sanitise all groceries to currency and mobile phones. According to the team at IIT Ropar, the trunk when commercialised can be available at less than Rs 500.

READ | IIT Kanpur Leads COVID Fight With 'Corona Killer Box', Can Be Used To Sanitize Essentials

READ | IIT Develops UV-technology Fitted 'trunk' For Homes To Sanitise Grocery, Currency Notes

(With ANI inputs)