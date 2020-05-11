Indian Navy Designed PPE Kits Get Approval To Start Large Scale Production

The outbreak of COVID-19 in India has evidently come as a threat over the life of millions of people. As the outbreak has grown its foothold in India, more and more people and authorities in the country have come forward and showed their support by either donating money or PPE kits to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the latest contribution towards the fight against coronavirus has come to light.

Indian Navy makes effective PPE kits

The Indian Navy is now reportedly ready to help industry mass-produce PPE kits. A known PPE testing agency has given approval to the PPE kits designed by Indian Navy. A spokesperson of the Indian Navy recently spoke with a leading news daily and revealed that the latest PPE kits made by the Indian Navy were tested and approved by INMAS which is a laboratory belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Image courtesy - Indian Navy official twitter

Navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal stated that the shortage of PPE during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is a matter of serious concern. The shortage has put the lives and well-being of people working in the healthcare force at risk. The Indian Navy had taken up this challenge of making PPE as the shortage of personal protective equipment has brought upon a number of challenges in the past days.

The PPE kits made by the Indian Navy reportedly cost significantly less to make. The PPE kits reportedly passed with 6/6 synthetic blood penetration resistance pressure test. The government allows rating only above 3/6, thus the flying colours in the test only showcase good signs.

The PPEs have reportedly been developed using a simple and cost-effective design. It can be easily made as it requires a basic gown-manufacturing facility. The PPE kits designed by the Indian Navy also provide enhanced safety and comfort.

