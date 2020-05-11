Mind-bending Animation Showing Position & Appearance Of 400,000 Galaxies Wins Internet

A short and mesmerizing animation was recently uploaded on Twitter showing just how vast the cosmos is, and how many other galaxies are out there. According to the tweet, there are roughly 2 trillion galaxies that can be observed from Earth. The absolutely stunning animation is based on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The video show the positioning and appearance of 400,000 galaxies.

'Beyond human understanding'

Along with the video the Twitter account ‘Wonder of Science’ shared a quote by Carl Sagan, an American Astronomer, which speaks about the vastness of space and how Earth is just a tiny part of the cosmos. The video which was uploaded on May 10 has already been viewed almost 60,000 times and has garnered more than 4,000 likes.

There are 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, each containing billions of stars.



This mind-bending animation is based on Sloan Digital Sky Survey data showing the position and appearance of 400,000 galaxies in our corner of the Cosmos. https://t.co/ClCzYcZl4y pic.twitter.com/UoWcjY7V3d — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) May 10, 2020

"The size and age of the Cosmos are beyond ordinary human understanding. Lost somewhere between immensity and eternity is our tiny planetary home."

— Carl Sagan — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) May 11, 2020

Social media users were amazed by the vastness of space. Take a look at some of their comments below.

There's definitely life beyond us — 100%Like_A_C-note 🇭🇹💪🏿💯✊🏿🙏🏿 (@Rocknez_Monstah) May 10, 2020

There are 10 times more stars in the night sky than grains of sand in the world's deserts and beaches. Let that sink in — illgil710 (@igrowMids) May 10, 2020

Interesting how it looks like a map of neurons In the human brain.... pic.twitter.com/sDeBee8mU4 — Nick Acosta (@Nick_Acosta) May 11, 2020

It's almost impossible for us to understand how big the universe is. Our brains can't even comprehend how big a SINGLE galaxy is.. — Mim☪️ (@youdontplan) May 10, 2020

Even if 0.00001% of those stars have planets capable of supporting life, there are still billions of planets where life could evolve. Mind blowing — Dan Coyle (@danjacoyle) May 10, 2020

Our galaxy is 150 MILLION light years wide. And there are TRILLIONS of galaxies in the universe. It's hard to get one's head around that. — HL (@lindo_lh) May 10, 2020