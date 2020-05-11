Last Updated:

Mind-bending Animation Showing Position & Appearance Of 400,000 Galaxies Wins Internet

A short and mesmerizing animation was recently uploaded on Twitter showing just how vast the cosmos is, and how many other galaxies are out there.

Video showing galaxies and vastness of space amazes netizens

A short and mesmerizing animation was recently uploaded on Twitter showing just how vast the cosmos is, and how many other galaxies are out there. According to the tweet, there are roughly 2 trillion galaxies that can be observed from Earth. The absolutely stunning animation is based on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The video show the positioning and appearance of 400,000 galaxies.

'Beyond human understanding'

Along with the video the Twitter account ‘Wonder of Science’ shared a quote by Carl Sagan, an American Astronomer, which speaks about the vastness of space and how Earth is just a tiny part of the cosmos. The video which was uploaded on May 10 has already been viewed almost 60,000 times and has garnered more than 4,000 likes.

Social media users were amazed by the vastness of space. Take a look at some of their comments below.

