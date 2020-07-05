Is It Safe To Look At A Lunar Eclipse? Do You Need To Protect Your Eyes?

Eclipses are a cause of interesting astronomical wonders. They occur when the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned in a certain manner to make one disappear completely or slightly due to the game of shadows. However, in July 2020, the beauty of the lunar eclipse called the Full Buck Moon is going to make its appearance with a slight shadow of the Earth's penumbra on its side, marking the presence of the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The penumbral shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon partially during this astronomical event. This occurrence has several names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon.

Is it safe to look at a Lunar Eclipse with the naked eye?

Many times, numerous people search on the world wide web to understand the dangers of looking at an eclipse and what are the effects on the eyes. However, there is a huge difference in looking at a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse. When you look at the sun with your naked eyes, it can possibly damage your eyes completely or can cause great strain on your retina and pupil.

But, on the other hand, a total lunar eclipse is completely safe to look at with the naked eye. There is no need to worry about eye safety or use any extra protection for the lunar eclipse and in any of its phases. Nonetheless, you can use binoculars to look at the beauty of the Lunar Eclipse July 2020 clearly.

July 2020 Lunar Eclipse Time

According to TimeAndDate.com, the Lunar eclipse tonight will be visible on Saturday in the USA at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until Sunday 01:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about Sunday 12:29 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak with -0.644 Magnitude. It is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

