Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In UAE? Will You Be Able To Witness The Lunar Eclipse July 2020?

The beauty of the lunar eclipse, called the Full Buck Moon, is going to make its appearance with a slight shadow of the Earth's penumbra on its side, marking the presence of the Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse in July 2020. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned.

The penumbral shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon partially during this astronomical event. This occurrence several names such as Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. While many people are unable to hold their curiosity to enjoy the beauty of the event, some citizens from UAE are wondering "is Lunar Eclipse visible in UAE" and "will Lunar Eclipse be visible in UAE". If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

Also Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur & Which Planets Will Be Visible?

Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in UAE?

Image ~ TimeAndDate.com

This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker for those who are wanting to experience the beauty of the event. Several parts of the world, as you can see in the map above, north and central Africa, as well as parts of South America and North America, will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon.

However, many countries like Malaysia, New Zealand, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse. This means that the people of UAE will not be able to witness the lunar eclipse as they will be experiencing the morning in the country.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

July 2020 Lunar Eclipse Time

Image ~ Shutterstock

According to TimeAndDate.com, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday in the USA at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until Sunday 01:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about Sunday 12:29 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak with -0.644 Magnitude. It is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in USA: What's the best time to observe the phenomenon?

Also Read | Pakistan's science minister mixes up solar and lunar eclipse, netizens say 'biggest joke'