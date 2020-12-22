Is The Christmas Star Still Visible? Is The Christmas Star Near The Moon?

December month has bestowed the world with an incredible chance to witness the Great Conjunction. This event has taken place yesterday at 11:50 PM in India that is Monday, December 21. Many scientists call it the Christmas Star as the two biggest planets of our Solar System came closer together around the Christmas time. That is the reason why many many people around the world are wondering about "is the Christmas Star still visible?" and "is the Christmas Star near the Moon?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is the Christmas Star still visible?

The Christmas Star which is the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn would not be visible after the event has passed. But, the night sky lovers can still see the large planets move away from one another in the night till December 27. Nevertheless, to witness the Great Conjunction again will not be possible once the event passes.

Is the Christmas Star near the Moon?

As witnessed by the night sky watchers, the Christmas Star was seen in the sky near the Moon. The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was just above our natural satellite making the sight mesmerizing for many. This historical event that occurred after nearly 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn aligned closest in the night sky on December 21 forming the ‘Christmas Star’ in a phenomenon called the ‘Great Conjunction’.

If you were able to catch the event, then you have witnessed a phenomenon that has not taken place in nearly 20 years. In addition, this was the first time in as many as 400 years that the two giants will appear as close to each other.

While this was the first time in 400 years that Jupiter and Saturn were the closest, it is about 800 years that the pairing of the two planets was easily visible as people were able to observe the phenomenon with their naked eye. Both Jupiter and Saturn are two of the largest planets in our Solar System, but while watching the event, it was like spotting a single bright star, instead of separate planets.

