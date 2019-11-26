The Debate
ISRO: 26-hour Countdown For PSLV-C47 Mission To Launch Cartosat-3 Begins

Science

ISRO begins 26-hour countdown for the launch of earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from SDSC, Sriharikota.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISRO

The countdown to launch India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 commenced on Tuesday morning. "26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced at 7.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted. The launch is scheduled at 9.28 am on November 27 (Friday). Previously, Cartosat-3 was slated to be launched on Monday. However, it has been rescheduled to Friday. ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre. PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. 

READ: ISRO Chronicles The Stunning Journey Of The Cartosat-3's Inception To The LaunchPad

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite

READ: Nehru Planetarium flaunts a new Lunar dome as a tribute to ISRO

India's PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun-Synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO had said that this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

READ: ISRO Set To Launch Cartosat-3, 13 Nanosatellites From US On November 25

India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programmes of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3. "There is a good launch window in November. Rover, lander, and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected," sources in the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had said regarding its launch date.

READ: Chandrayaan 3 Mission's Roadmap Prepared By ISRO: Jitendra Singh

Published:
COMMENT
