Nehru Planetarium Flaunts A New Lunar Dome As A Tribute To ISRO

General News

As a tribute to ISRO(Indian Space research) and Chandrayaan Space Mission, a beautiful moon installation has been set at the top of the iconic Nehru Planetarium

Written By Nisha Qureshi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nehru Planetarium

Mumbai is now as close to the moon as anyone can get. As a tribute to ISRO and Chandrayaan Space Mission, a beautiful moon installation has been set at the top of the iconic Nehru Planetarium. The installation is a dome, painted beautifully by artist Gulammahmad Bukhari also famously known as 'Painter Sharad' along with St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints. 

Beautiful moon art installation set up at Nehru Planetarium 

People have been sharing exceptional pictures of the installation 

Mumbaikars are in awe of the new moon over them and are sharing shots of the moon. The art installation looks exceptional at night and is open for visitors from 11 am to 9:30 pm. Nehru Planetarium also exhibits some awe-inspiring space installations and is famous for hosting astronomical events to spark interest in space and space research among people. It also holds special workshops for children.   

 

While speaking to media, the director od St+art India Foundation said installing the dome was a challenge due to unprecedented rains. “They had to install over 2,500 bamboos to make the scaffolding to reach the top. The rain played a huge part in this challenging work,” he said. 

Published:
