ISRO, ARIES Signs MoU For Cooperation In Space Situational Awareness And Astrophysics

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) for cooperation in the field of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Astrophysics.



The MoU was signed by R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary of ISRO and Dipankar Banerjee, Director of ARIES, Nainital through videoconference mode at ISRO and ARIES Headquarters' on June 4, the space agency said in a release.

'Self-reliance is the key': ISRO

Space objects orbital tracking, analysis and space weather studies are important aspects in Space Situational Awareness & Management to safeguard Indian space assets from critical conjunction threats from space debris, ISRO informed.

The space organisation further mentioned that future endeavors in space exploration depend on R&D in Astrophysics, solar sciences, and space environment. It also emphasised on 'Self-reliance' in these areas is the key to the progress of the Indian space arena.

From the ISRO side, the agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. AK Anilkumar, Director, Directorate for Space Situational Awareness & Management (DSSAM); Dr. P Sreekumar, Satish Dhawan Professor, ISRO; Deva Arul Daniel, Associate Director, DSSAM; Ms. Bulbul Mukherjee, Associate Director, DSSAM; Dr. V Girish, Deputy Director, Space Science Programme Office (SSPO); and Shri.C.V.S.S.Sowmitra, Deputy Programme Manager, DSSAM.

And from the ARIES side faculty members, chairs and co-chairs of ARIES, Dr. Brijesh Kumar, Dr. Amitesh Omar, Dr. Kuntal Misra, Dr. Manish Naja, Dr. TS Kumar and Dr. Santosh Joshi were present from were present while the MoU was signed.

