Jezero Crater: Here's Why NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Is Landing On This Crater

NASA’s new Mars Rover, Perseverance, is all set to start its multi-year mission to find signs of habitability and cache, particularly promising rocks for a future sample-return mission to bring to Earth's laboratories. To figure out where the new Mars Rover should land, scientists at NASA went through 60 locations in a span of 5 years and finally came to the choice of Jezero Crater on Mars. Jezero Crater is a crater on the Martian surface where Perseverance is supposed to land. Many people want to learn why the Mars Rover is landing on Jezero Crater.

Also read: NASA's 'Mars Helicopter' To Reach Red Planet This Week For Its First 'controlled Flight'

Also read: NASA Mars Rover To Dig For Signs Of Ancient Life

Why is Mars Rover Landing on Jezero Crater?

It was an exhausting process for the scientists at NASA to circle in on a location where the Mars rover was supposed to land. This was a tedious process as Mars has abundant evidence of water and organic molecules, making it difficult to pick one single spot. The reason the scientists chose the Jezero Crater was to show how water periodically appeared and then disappeared on the Martian surface.

Scientists believe that the planet lost its water because the atmosphere grew too thin. But their research indicates that around 3.5 billion years ago, Jezero Crater on Mars could’ve been a potentially habitable river valley.

The Mars rover is set to land on the Delta first and analyze the sediments of this crater. Then it will examine the shoreline and finally start picking up some worthy rocks from the rim of the Crater. Scientists believe that Microbial Life could’ve lived on Jezero and signs of their remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments. Scientists will study how the region formed and evolved, seek signs of past life, and collect samples of Mars rock and soil that might preserve these signs.

Jezero Crater Features

The diameter of Jezero is about 49.0 km (30.4 mi). Jezero was assumed to have been overwhelmed with water, the cavity contains a fan-delta store wealthy in the dirt. The lake in the cavity was available when valley networks were framing on Mars. Other than having a delta, the cavity shows point bars and transformed channels. From an investigation of the delta and channels, it was reasoned that the lake inside the cavity most likely framed during a period in which there was persistent surface spillover. These are the Jezero Crater features

Jezero Crater Pictures

Many people want to know what the crater where the Mars Rover, Perseverance, is going to land looks like. Check out the Jezero Crater Pictures below:

Tomorrow I arrive at Jezero Crater, a dry lakebed on Mars. I’ll chart a path along its ancient shoreline, to see if it’s like similar places on Earth. I’m looking for rocks that tell a story of past microbial life. https://t.co/5RCEWdNc9b #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/NsNJjXHPbu — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 17, 2021

The #CountdownToMars is on! We can hardly believe that the @NASAPersevere rover is just ONE day from touching down in Jezero Crater. 🎉



No one has set foot in the crater, but we have some ideas of what to expect thanks to Lake Salda in #Turkey. 🚀 https://t.co/x2MdicoEmX pic.twitter.com/2EpqAZctDn — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) February 17, 2021

🎵 Was there life on Mars? 🔴



The answer may be awaiting us somewhere in Jezero Crater. Find out how our @NASAPersevere rover will search for ancient life on the Red Planet: https://t.co/UOz4aLWrab #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/GZstb7oo7v — NASA Astrobiology: Exploring Life in the Universe (@NASAAstrobio) February 18, 2021

Also read: What Is Mars Rover Made Up Of? Check All Technical Specifications Here

Also read: Russian Cargo Ship Docks At International Space Station