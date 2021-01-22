Keystone Pipeline Issues: How Many jobs Have Been Lost After Biden Revoked The Permit?

Hours after taking the presidential office, Joe Biden shut off the Keystone Pipeline cross-border permit. This move seems to be in favour of the environment and the majority of the US citizens who had initially opposed it. Nevertheless, this has also resulted in job loss after the parent company of Keystone Pipeline, TC Energy announced that they are removing numerous people from jobs. So, many are wondering about how many jobs lost due to Keystone Pipeline issues. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many jobs lost due to Keystone Pipeline issues?

It did not come as a surprise for TC Energy, the Canadian company behind the Keystone Pipeline, that the US President would decide to revoke the permit. TC Energy spokesperson, Terry Cunha revealed to The Hill that on Thursday the company will lay off 1,000 jobs. However, it is still not sure whether any of these jobs were American.

Before revoking the permit, Joe Biden argued that the pipeline is contrary to U.S. national interests. This is to the environmental issues that may come forward if a Tar Sands are opened in the country. It will not only affect the environment but it may also negatively impact national and local economies. President's decision to reject the tar sands pipeline has set forward the energy future of our country.

According to international media, the Keystone XL President Richard Prior sent an email to its employees in which he mentioned that the advancement of the project will be suspended in the upcoming weeks. So, this means that the organisation has already informed that they are going to remove 1000 employees from their jobs.

Apart from this, the US President Joe Biden said in the order that "The United States and the world face a climate crisis. That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with the need to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory. Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration's economic and climate imperatives".