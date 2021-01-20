PUBG Mobile India March 2021 Relaunch Plan At Stake After Krafton Inc Withdraws Job Offer?

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most famous FPS games, and all you need to do is drop from the plane, gear up, and compete against 99 other players. However, not so long ago the Indian Government decided to ban PUBG Mobile. Since then, many rumours have been surrounding the game's return, and recently a new development about the same has been found. So, if you have been wondering about PUBG Mobile release date or relaunch in India, then here is all you need to know.

Is PUBG Mobile India relaunch plan at stake?

PUBG has been eyeing for their relaunch in India since the first time the organisation was banned. However, according to a job posting by Krafton Inc. on its official LinkedIn profile, the organisation is looking for Senior Esports Consultant. But, the job offer was withdrawn just a few hours after posting but the location of the job was Bengaluru which makes many people believe that it was for PUBG Mobile India as they have their headquarters there.

As we all know that PUBG Mobile India ran a campaign on November 12, 2020, that said "PUBG Kab Aayega?" after which the organisation announced an initial investment of $100 million which will help in building an eSports ecosystem in the country. However, many gamers are expecting the PUBG Mobile India release date to be around March 2021, but as the parent company of PUBG Mobile India, Krafton Inc. pulled out the job opening, many have their suspicions that the game might take bit longer to come out.

Things are getting tough for PUBG Mobile India as FAU-G is about to release on January 26, 2021. And, it is having huge problems to get through the Indian Government after the ban took place. However, as per the Government's statement, having access to PUBG Mobile India is 'not illegal', so players can use VPN or the Global Version to play the game. PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on September 2, 2020, under section 69A.

