AirPods Max Teardown By IFixit Rates It 6/10 First Time Ever; Know Details

Apple's newly launched AirPods Max teardown has been finally completed by iFixit. The teardown happened along with Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Headphones 700 for comparison. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about the Apple AirPods Max teardown by iFixit. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple AirPods Max teardown by iFixit

iFixit have finally given their verdict about Apple Airpods Max. Surprisingly, it is for the first time, the organisation has given Airpods any rating (always 0), and it managed to score 6 out of 10 in the teardown. Through the website, iFixit made it easier for the repairers to fix Airpods Max if it ever needs any technical support. Seemingly, Apple did a great job by making the earphones serviceable such as the glue under the grille and the choice of screws and ear cushions attached via magnets making it easier for users to replace.

Image ~ iFixit.com or Apple AirPods Max teardown by iFixit

As far as the comparison with Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Headphones 700 is concerned, Apple got a heads up this time and it made them "look like toys." Apple AirPods Max teardown displayed superior craftsmanship. So, this also answers why it costs $550/ Rs 59,900.

Apple AirPods Max features and specifications

Headphone Type - Over the head

Colours Available - Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink and Green

On-head detection - AirPods Max pauses audio when you take them off, and resume playback when you put them back on. So you never miss a beat.

Announce Messages - Let Siri speak incoming messages as they arrive with Announce Messages. You can even tell Siri to respond.

Always-on Siri - Get directions, check the weather, schedule a meeting and more with a simple “Hey Siri”. With an expansive set of commands, your favourite personal assistant is more helpful than ever.

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Adaptive EQ

Microphones - 9 microphones total

Battery Life - Up to 20 hours of listening time, talk time and movie playback each on a single charge. 5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time

