AirPods Max Teardown By IFixit Rates It 6/10 First Time Ever; Know Details

Quick links:
Apple's newly launched AirPods Max teardown has been finally completed by iFixit. The teardown happened along with Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Headphones 700 for comparison. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about the Apple AirPods Max teardown by iFixit. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | AirPods Max Vs Sony XM4 OTE: Which One Is Better? Know All Details
iFixit have finally given their verdict about Apple Airpods Max. Surprisingly, it is for the first time, the organisation has given Airpods any rating (always 0), and it managed to score 6 out of 10 in the teardown. Through the website, iFixit made it easier for the repairers to fix Airpods Max if it ever needs any technical support. Seemingly, Apple did a great job by making the earphones serviceable such as the glue under the grille and the choice of screws and ear cushions attached via magnets making it easier for users to replace.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21: Specifications & Price comparison
As far as the comparison with Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Headphones 700 is concerned, Apple got a heads up this time and it made them "look like toys." Apple AirPods Max teardown displayed superior craftsmanship. So, this also answers why it costs $550/ Rs 59,900.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra: Specifications & Price comparison
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Device Has Better Features?