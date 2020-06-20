‘Ingenious’ Way Of Weighing Koala Leaves Netizens Amused; See Pics

'Adorable’ images of a ‘unique’ way to weigh baby koala are taking the internet by storm. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on June 20, the pictures have left netizens in awe. While in one image the baby koala is seen perched in a little stand that looks like a tree, in another the ‘cutie’ is seen inside a container with a stuffed toy twice its size.

Way of weighing a koala is unique.



And to reduce the stress & anxiety, the baby is given a teddy bear as a companion. pic.twitter.com/07QMwWh6nZ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 20, 2020

READ: 'Good Companion': Dog Playing With Toy Car Leaves Kid Laughing Uncontrollably, Watch

The images were initially shared by the Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre on Facebook back in April. However, since then the images have gone viral on several social media platforms. The rescue centre shared the image with a caption, “Its weigh day! Regular weighing of the koalas, especially the joeys, is important to make sure they are staying healthy, putting on weight and keeping it on”.

Netizens in awe

With several re-shares, the pictures left netizens heart-warmed. While some called the way ‘ingenious’, others wrote, “Love the technique to help them be still!”. A user said, “Quite possibly the best thing I’ve seen on today. Thank you for sharing”. Another added, “Such an ingenious way to keep them calm and weigh them! And who could not LOVE that face. Stay well there”.

Sooo Sweeet 😘 — Kalinga (@Kalinga83695436) June 20, 2020

Cutie pies — Vanishree (@Vanishr37017941) June 20, 2020

READ: Video Of Caiman Walking Towards Its Owner For ‘night Kisses’ Leaves Netizens Divided

Very sweet with one of the sweetest creatures of mother nature! — Saubhagya Samal (@saubhagyasamal7) June 20, 2020

That's so smart &sweet!! Must really reduce the stress levels for them. — Anna Loves her Balcony @Amsterdam (@020SecondHand) June 19, 2020

I was today years old when I learned I needed to know how koalas are weighed. Now I want to see every koala on the planet weighed! — clemson1989 (@clemson19891) June 20, 2020

READ: 'Unforgettable Sight': Elephant Calf Drinks Water Directly Through Its Mouth, Watch

That look. 😳 “I weigh how much???” — Steve C 📎 (@djchubakka) June 19, 2020

omg i love it 🥺😭 thank you — nikola (@namkookbaby) June 19, 2020

READ: Dog's 'epic' Expression On Wearing Watermelon Hat Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.