Ludhiana: Strange Object In Sky Leaves Residents Astounded! Video Goes Viral

Punjab's Ludhiana must have seen a rather strange incident take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Many citizens have recorded the incident saying that they witnessed an unidentified flying object (UFO 2021) in the sky. However, looking at the videos, we can't be sure of what it is, but it is definitely a wonderful sight to see.

Did residents really see a UFO in Ludhiana?

Residents of Ludhiana were lucky enough to spot something quite unusual in the sky. While it was interesting and exciting to see a flying glowy object, it raises many questions of whether it was a UFO sighting or something else entirely. Many who have seen this object in the sky thought it was an aircraft or a meteor, but some are still doubtful.

An Instagram page called 1000ThingsInLudhiana shared the video of this incident on its account. The user captioned it writing: ”Did you spot something around 9:00-9:05 pm in the city sky tonight? Many people who witnessed it are claiming it to be either plane & some calling it a meteor! We are NOT sure what exactly it was! If someone knows what it was, do comment!"

Many residents of Ludhiana have shared the incident of a UFO sighting on various social media handles. Some have allegedly called it a UFO 2021 sighting while others believe it is a "wierd fire in the sky." Due to the huge distance between the residents and the object, the videos are not so clear for us to see much. However, it technically feels like fire in the sky.

The craze about finding an alien life has always intrigued us completely. Many people around the world have claimed that they have spotted a UFO in the sky, however, there are no hard proofs found by officials about the same. Whether Aliens and UFOs exist or not is one of the strangest unsolved mysteries, and many believe that it cannot be solved unless they decide to make an appearance. However, such unknown appearances in the sky do make us feel excited and curious to know more about the stranger Universe.

