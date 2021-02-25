Is PUBG 2 Going To Release Next Week? Is PUBG Mobile New State Set In 2051? Know Details

PUBG Mobile India was having huge problems to get through the Indian Government after the Nation-wide ban on several Chinese apps was implemented. The survival multiplayer was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on September 2, 2020, under section 69A. So, players have been eagerly waiting for the release of the game in India for quite a long time. However, a tipster has recently claimed that instead of the original game, a sequel called PUBG 2 aka PUBG Mobile New State may release as soon as next week. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Expected PUBG 2 release date revealed

As we all know that PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to the game's Chinese-developer origin under section 69A. However, the latest news says that the game's developers, Krafton (a South Korean company) took over publishing duties for the Indian version from Chinese company Tencent. Nevertheless, there has been no official statement passed by the organisation about PUBG 2 release date.

Rumor: PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week.



- Set in 2051

- New map

- Futuristic style, utilizing gadgets

- Supports Android/iOS

- Will be announced next week

(presumably at PGI.S, are we going to see another Diablo Immortal incident?)



Info translated from Weibo pic.twitter.com/l3g0TOSKrU — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) February 23, 2021

But, a Twitter user recently who goes by the name PlayerIGN on the platform tipped about potential details regarding the release of the game's sequel in the country. The tipster shared a few screenshots that seems to be a deleted post by Weibo. The leaked screenshots reveal that the game will be set in 2051, and its gameplay will include futuristic weapons, gadgets, and a new map. According to the Twitter user, Krafton is expected to make an announcement at PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021 tournament next week. The PUBG Mobile 2 / PUBG New State is also expected to be released on both Android and iOS platforms.

PUBG has been eyeing for their relaunch in India since the first time the organisation was banned. As per the Government's statement, having access to PUBG Mobile India is 'not illegal', so players can use VPN or the Global Version to play the game. However, if the tipster is right about PUBG Mobile 2 / PUBG New State, then it is not long that players in the country will soon be able to play their favourite game that is set in the future, 2051.

