Lunar Eclipse 2020 Florida Timing: Learn The Lunar Eclipse East Coast Timings Here

The fourth and last lunar obscuration of 2020 is set to happen today. This lunar overshadowing is additionally going to be a penumbral one simply like the other three that just happened in January, June, and July. This Lunar Eclipse will be noticeable in Asia, Atlantic, Australia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Pacific. Numerous individuals have set up review stations for the Lunar Eclipse and individuals are asking what time it is going to happen. Many are wondering about Lunar Eclipse 2020 Florida timing.

Also read: Full Moon In November: How To Watch The Lunar Eclipse In Your Region?

Also read: Lunar Eclipse Timing: What Time Is The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse In India And Other Regions?

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Florida timing

The Lunar Eclipse from Florida will be visible from 2:32 EST Monday, November 30 to 6:53 EST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours 21 minutes and the maximum eclipse will be visible at 4:42 EST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Connecticut timing

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Connecticut will be visible from 2:32 EST Monday, November 30 to 6:53 EST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours 21 minutes and the maximum eclipse will be visible at 4:42 EST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Maine Timing

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Maine will be visible from 2:32 EST Monday, November 30 to 6:53 EST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours 21 minutes and the maximum eclipse will be visible at 4:42 EST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse East Coast 2020 Timing

Lunar Eclipse East Coast 2020 time is set from 2:32 EST Monday, November 30 to 6:53 EST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours 21 minutes and the maximum eclipse will be visible at 4:42 EST Monday, November 30.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

An Eclipse occurs when one celestial body moves into the shadow of another celestial body, like the moon moving into the shadow of another planet. There are two types of eclipses, Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse. It is a Lunar Eclipse when the Earth’s shadow obstructs the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. In total there are three types of Lunar Eclipses, Total, Partial, and Penumbral. The people get the full brunt of the Lunar Eclipse when it is total as the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.

On November 30, people will be able to see a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse has the least visibility and only the people with trained eyes can understand the difference. In a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the earth only casts a faint subtle shadow on the Moon.

(Source: http://timeanddate.com/)

Also read: British Scientists 'fine Tuning' Process To Extract Oxygen From Moon Dust 'Lunar Regolith'

Also read: Jupiter's Moon Europa Could Release Plumes Of Water Into Space From Its Icy Crust