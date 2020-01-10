Lunar Eclipse 2020: Know The Lunar Eclipse Timings On January 10, 2020

The Wolf Moon Eclipse a.k.a. a penumbral lunar eclipse is happening on January 10th, 2020. This will be the first lunar eclipse of 2020. Read on to know more details about this event and lunar eclipse timings.

The first lunar eclipse 2020 is happening on January 10th, 2020. This penumbral lunar eclipse is also known as Wolf Lunar Eclipse. For those of you who are not aware, a lunar eclipse is an astrological phenomenon that happens when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon, either partially or totally.

This Wolf Moon Eclipse that is happening on January 10th, 2020, will be visible from all over India. Apart from India, the Wolf Moon Eclipse will be also visible from the rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. Read on to know the time of lunar eclipse on January 10th, 2020.

Wolf Lunar Eclipse 2020 timings in India

According to an astrological portal, the lunar eclipse timings will start on January 10th 2020 at 5:07 a.m. and end at 10:37 a.m. This lunar eclipse is divided into two categories. The first one is the maximum eclipse that will begin on January 10th at 7:10 a.m. and will end on January 11th at 12:40 a.m. The second eclipse, known as Penumbral Eclipse, will end at 9:12 p.m. on January 10th. This lunar eclipse will only last for 4 hours and 5 minutes.

But if you miss the chance of watching this lunar eclipse, do not worry. The next lunar eclipse 2020 will occur on June 5th, followed by July 5th and November 30th. Since this astrological phenomenon is a lunar eclipse, it does not require any special equipment to be watched. The Wolf Moon Eclipse can be viewed by naked eyes across the country.

