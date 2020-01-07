Wolf Moon Eclipse On January 10: When And Where To Observe This Lunar Eclipse?

The parts of Asia and the Middle East witnessed a rare annual solar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The sun and the moon are now in sync and will cause a partial lunar eclipse which will be visible from India. There will be around 4 eclipses expected in 2020 and the 'Wolf Moon Eclipse’ will be the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses.

The event won't be that exciting since the moon will partially fall under Earth’s outer shadow. The eclipse is expected to last 4 hours and 5 minutes overall and will be visible from Africa, Europe, Asia, Alaska and Australia.

Read People From Middle East And Asia Share Photos Of Solar Eclipse 2019

Wolf Moon Eclipse on January 10, 2020: All you need to know

What to expect from Wolf Moon Eclipse?

Wold Moon Eclipse is similar to other lunar eclipses, a penumbral eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. It obscure's the Sun’s light and causes a shadow of the Earth to fall on the Moon’s surface. Unlike other eclipses, penumbral eclipses are very subtle events to observe.

Read Bengaluru: Cloudy Weather Marred The Glimpse Of Solar Eclipse

The eclipse is important and iconic because the moon will be passing through the outer region of Earth’s shadow known as the penumbra. On January 10, 2020, roughly 90 per cent off the Moon’s outer disc will fall under the Earth’s shadow, which will give it a slight gradient shadow. It will look as if the Earth is covering a part of the Sun’s disk.

The Moon's brightness will be lower and also because of the dim illumination the sunlight makes on the Moon’s surface. The entire outline of the Moon’s disk will still be brightly visible. The moon will lose its milky white posture and look slightly shaded for a few hours, which will totally be worth the wait.

Read Solar Eclipse 2019: When It Will End Today And What Does It Mean?

How to watch it?

There are particular glasses available to watch the eclipse. But in cases of a lunar eclipse, it’s safe to have a look at it with the bare eye. The Wolf moon eclipse will be visible in India, Africa, Europe and parts of Asia. It won't be visible in the US because of the daylight. Expected time: 10:39 pm to 2:40 am, January 10, 2020.

Read Last Solar Eclipse Of Decade Visible From Different Parts Of India