Lunar Eclipse 2020: What Is A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And When Could You Watch It?

The world is all set to witness the first Lunar eclipse of 2020, which will be seen around 10:37 pm to 2:42 am on January 10. The eclipse is expected to last for 4 hours and five minutes. People and scientists around the world have named the Chandra Grahan as The Wolf Man Eclipse.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Encourages 'astronomy Clubs', Speaks About Solar Eclipse

Lunar eclipse 2020: what is a lunar eclipse?

Also Read | After Chandrayaan-2 Setback In 2019, ISRO Plans Another Lunar Mission

About The Eclipse

During a lunar eclipse, the earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. In total, three eclipses have been identified namely, Lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. What we will witness on January 10 will be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Also Read | Students Watch Partial Lunar Eclipse In Thailand

About the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

In a penumbral eclipse, the Moon positions itself through a portion of the Earth's outer shadow. The Earth then obstructs the sunlight which is supposed to reach the moon. The penumbral eclipse is one out of the four lunar eclipses which we will witness in this year.

Viewers of this spectacular phenomenon will witness the Moon being partially shaded by the earth. This will result in a formation of the moon’s disc to be visible from earth.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos Unveils ‘Blue Moon’ Spacecraft, Plans 2024 Lunar Landing

To watch the penumbral eclipse, one will not require to wear any equipment over the eyes. Watching the spectacle naked will not cause any harm. The eclipse will be seen from Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, most parts of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean, Atlantic and Arctic.

The following three penumbral lunar eclipses will be seen most likely on June 5, July 5, and November 30.

Also Read | MK Stalin Commends Indian Techie Who Spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface