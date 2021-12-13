Mars Lost Water Due To Atmospheric Factors Other Than Popular Beliefs: Study

The loss of water on Mars occurred due to major factors other than just the interaction of the upper atmosphere with the solar wind, according to a new study. Planetary scientist Erdal Yigit, from George Mason University, conducted the research, published in the journal Nature, where he argues that factors such as gravity waves, convection and dust storms had a major role in pushing the Martian water out into space as per Phys.Org. Earlier in October, another paper prepared on the data collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover had confirmed that Mars’ Jezero crater once hosted water 3.7 billion years ago.

Lower atmospheric factors have an equal share in wiping out water from Mars

In his study, Yigit emphasises the lower atmospheric conditions which might have played a role in the loss of water on the red planet. Until now, existing theories suggest that once Mars lost its atmosphere, the solar radiation falling onto the water stripped apart the hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the former were then pushed out into space. Then, over the course of billions of years, the same process occurred leaving behind a barren and water-less landscape.

On the other hand, the scientist suggests that the loss of water was not that simple as the conditions such as dust storms, gravity waves or convection currents also were a contributor. Interestingly, the probes currently exploring Mars have revealed that the escape of water molecules into space is ongoing, a phenomenon that occurs at a higher rate during the period of dust storms on the red planet. Adding to the argument, the study says that these dust storms are facilitating the escape of hydrogen molecules which separated from the oxygen molecules due to high solar radiation. The subject of finding water on Mars carries enormous weight as it could ease the cumbersome process of settling humans on Mars.

Perseverance confirms the presence of water on Mars

The Perseverance rover, which landed on the Jezero crater in February 2021, confirmed that the site actually had an enormous lake some 3.7 billion years ago. The confirmation was made after scientists studied the data collected by the Perseverance during the months of its exploration. Besides, the study also revealed that the Jezero crater endured flash floods in the past, which had swept massive boulders that can still be found near the crater, as per the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Tap here to read more.